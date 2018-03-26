Zacks: Analysts Expect CoreCivic (CXW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) will report sales of $434.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.87 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $445.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $434.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $440.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,766,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,247,000 after buying an additional 95,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CoreCivic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,140,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,312,000 after buying an additional 92,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,763,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after buying an additional 337,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,504,000 after buying an additional 76,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,451,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after buying an additional 176,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $20.69. 562,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,160. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $2,540.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from CoreCivic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. CoreCivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

