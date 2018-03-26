Zacks: Analysts Expect IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $906.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) will report $906.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $899.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $922.70 million. IHS Markit posted sales of $844.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $906.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $944.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ INFO) traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. 2,518,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,110. IHS Markit has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $18,724.23, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,037,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,562 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,853 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in IHS Markit by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,759,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 18.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IHS Markit by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 188,205 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,363,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,231,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in IHS Markit by 204.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 67,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 45,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

