Zacks: Analysts Expect PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.32 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.52%. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,183,000 after acquiring an additional 383,418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,610,000 after purchasing an additional 594,200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,798,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,526,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,294,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGT Innovations (PGTI) traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. 222,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,702. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, formerly PGT, Inc, is a manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company’s brands include CGI, PGT Windows + Doors and WinDoor. CGI serves residential and commercial markets in both new and existing construction. CGI manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Miami, Florida.

