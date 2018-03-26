Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products Co (SON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on SON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Sonoco Products (SON) traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.76. 427,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,449. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,791.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 743.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 207,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 775,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

