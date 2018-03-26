Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareDx Inc (CDNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post sales of $12.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.40 million and the lowest is $11.77 million. CareDx posted sales of $10.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $12.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $48.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $61.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $62.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareDx.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Shares of CareDx (CDNA) traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 706,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -124.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $165.62, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.72. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 35,851 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

