Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.40. Chesapeake Lodging Trust also reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.85 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $26.32 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.72.

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.74. 323,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,580.76, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,723,000 after buying an additional 327,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,756,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,352,000 after buying an additional 33,674 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 707.5% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,583,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,909,000 after buying an additional 1,387,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,281,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,573,000 after buying an additional 57,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in various business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, select-service hotels in urban settings or other locations in the United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment.

