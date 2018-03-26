Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.24. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider James Bottiglieri bought 4,733 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $81,596.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,561.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at $1,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/zacks-brokerages-expect-compass-diversified-holdings-codi-will-post-earnings-of-0-26-per-share-updated.html.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings (the Trust) and Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC, (the Company), acquires and manages small and middle-market businesses. The Company operates through segments include Acquisition Corp. (5.11 Tactical), The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc (Ergobaby), Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc (Liberty), Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.