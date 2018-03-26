Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Parker-Hannifin boasts a robust earnings surprise history, having kept its earnings beat streak alive for 10 consecutive quarters. Going forward, the company expects to gain traction from improving demand, incremental savings from its realignment actions and its revamped Win Strategy. These initiatives have helped Parker-Hannifin offset weakness in some vital regions and in the Aerospace Systems segment as well. CLARCOR and Helac Corp. acquisitions are boosting the company’s filtration and Hydraulics units, respectively. However, prolonged sluggishness in the key natural resources markets is proving to be one of the major concerns for the company. Also, the company’s business realignment expenses remain a threat to its margins in the coming quarters. Parker-Hannifin’s shares have also underperformed the industry’s averagein the past six months.”

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.75.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.23. 565,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $151.17 and a one year high of $212.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,517.13, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.24, for a total transaction of $211,691.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $384,091.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $780,753. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemical Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 115,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,985,000 after buying an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-parker-hannifin-ph-to-hold-updated.html.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.