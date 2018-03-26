Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

News coverage about Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zebra Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4223432685388 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.40. 516,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $148.71. The stock has a market cap of $7,260.64, a P/E ratio of 438.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

In other news, SVP Jim L. Kaput sold 4,884 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $709,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,839.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,557 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $6,011,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,979,605.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,780 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,513 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software.

