Zilbercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (ZBC)

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Zilbercoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilbercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. Zilbercoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $465.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00656976 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000680 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004799 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000594 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003439 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About Zilbercoin

Zilbercoin (ZBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,138,431 coins. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc. The official website for Zilbercoin is zilbercoin.space.

Zilbercoin Coin Trading

Zilbercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase Zilbercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilbercoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilbercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

