$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet Inc. (RDNT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. RadNet posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). RadNet had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price target on RadNet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. FIX started coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

In other RadNet news, EVP Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 365,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 922,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,068,993.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,927 shares of company stock worth $1,257,802 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after purchasing an additional 111,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 223,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 51,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 49,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 99,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet (NASDAQ RDNT) traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 245,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,721. RadNet has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.16, a P/E ratio of -1,320,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated directly or indirectly through joint ventures, 305 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

