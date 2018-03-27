$0.31 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Marvell Technology Group reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays raised Marvell Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Marvell Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.02.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ MRVL) traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,531,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,041. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $11,495.19, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $36,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,512 shares of company stock worth $1,236,276. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 516.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

