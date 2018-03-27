$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Michael Kors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Michael Kors posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michael Kors will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Michael Kors.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.48. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KORS shares. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Michael Kors in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Michael Kors from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Michael Kors in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

In related news, insider Michael David Kors sold 246,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $15,115,967.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Benedetto sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $255,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,090 shares of company stock worth $25,116,782. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,313 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,531 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 53,165 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Michael Kors stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,296. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Michael Kors has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $9,365.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.13.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

