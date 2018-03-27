$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Worldpay Inc (WP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Worldpay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Worldpay posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Worldpay will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Worldpay.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.04 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WP shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Worldpay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens started coverage on Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.59.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Thompson sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $1,184,125.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $3,955,528.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,571 shares of company stock worth $9,263,023. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,429,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,693,000.

WP stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,658. The company has a market cap of $14,329.13, a P/E ratio of 103.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. Worldpay has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, formerly Vantiv, Inc, is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

