$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $52.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.36.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. 1,417,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,111.91, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

