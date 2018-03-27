$1.79 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report $1.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the highest is $1.88 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,276.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $26.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 171.81% and a negative net margin of 2,637.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 976.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRNA. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

DRNA stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 1,202,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,037. The company has a market cap of $672.97, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.18. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

