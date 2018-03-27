10,000 Shares in DSW Inc. (DSW) Purchased by Axa

Axa acquired a new position in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSW. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in DSW in the 4th quarter worth $23,213,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in DSW by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,049,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,492,000 after buying an additional 792,894 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its holdings in DSW by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 748,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 598,171 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in DSW by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,576,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,760,000 after buying an additional 421,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in DSW by 409.7% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 459,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 369,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSW. ValuEngine lowered shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of DSW in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of DSW stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,726.33, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DSW Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.72.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.46 million. DSW had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that DSW Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from DSW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

DSW Profile

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

