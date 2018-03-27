$108.03 Million in Sales Expected for Neogen (NEOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) to announce sales of $108.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Neogen posted sales of $98.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year sales of $108.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.50 million to $402.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $441.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $445.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neogen.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital set a $62.00 target price on shares of Neogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Neogen from $46.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Neogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.60. 478,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,715. Neogen has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $3,204.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director G Bruce Papesh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $358,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,665.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Bradley sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $706,900.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,382 shares of company stock worth $4,314,733 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 619.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,104,000 after buying an additional 880,819 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,613,000 after buying an additional 119,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 143,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 110,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $8,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/108-03-million-in-sales-expected-for-neogen-neog-this-quarter.html.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neogen (NEOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.