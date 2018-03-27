15,211 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Astec Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,047,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,294,000 after acquiring an additional 610,317 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,498,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,938,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,250.75, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $312.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.14 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair raised shares of Astec Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. Its segments include Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group and Energy Group. The Infrastructure Group segment is made up of five business units, including Astec, Inc, Roadtec, Inc, Carlson Paving Products, Inc, Astec Mobile Machinery GmbH and Astec Australia Pty Ltd.

