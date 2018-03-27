Fairpointe Capital LLC Purchases New Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SeaWorld Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 447,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 84,129 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Co- bought 150,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,157,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Moloney bought 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 561,900 shares of company stock worth $8,182,637. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,291.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.83. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Macquarie cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States.

