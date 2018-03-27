$187.13 Million in Sales Expected for CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to post sales of $187.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.00 million and the highest is $187.30 million. CommVault Systems posted sales of $172.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year sales of $187.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.50 million to $701.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $777.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $772.00 million to $780.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CommVault Systems.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

In related news, insider Al Bunte sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $3,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Kurimsky sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,898.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,737 shares of company stock worth $14,770,440. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ CVLT) traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. 1,162,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,682. CommVault Systems has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $2,631.37, a P/E ratio of -45.89, a PEG ratio of 93.68 and a beta of 1.31.

CommVault Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “$187.13 Million in Sales Expected for CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) This Quarter” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/187-13-million-in-sales-expected-for-commvault-systems-inc-cvlt-this-quarter-updated.html.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc (Commvault) is a provider of data and information management software applications and related services. The Company develops, markets and sells a suite of software applications and services, primarily in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, that provides its customers with data protection solutions supporting all operating systems, applications, and databases on virtual and physical servers, Network Attached Storage (NAS) shares, cloud-based infrastructures, and mobile devices; management through a single console; multiple protection methods, including backup and archive, snapshot management, replication, and content indexing for eDiscovery; storage management using deduplication for disk, tape and cloud; integration with the storage arrays; complete virtual infrastructure management supporting multiple hypervisors; security capabilities to limit access to critical data, and policy-based data management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.