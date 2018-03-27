2,021 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 328,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,092 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $105.85. 643,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $99,716.70, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Longbow Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.65.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 49,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $5,145,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 23,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,629,989.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,045.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 757,632 shares of company stock valued at $83,306,399. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/2021-shares-in-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn-purchased-by-fort-point-capital-partners-llc-updated.html.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.