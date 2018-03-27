$21.69 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to post $21.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $21.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year sales of $21.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $115.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $127.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $129.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on OXFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter worth about $15,645,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 955.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 465,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 421,250 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,355,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 413,904 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,318,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,388,000 after purchasing an additional 266,900 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,032,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 185,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

OXFD stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $13.24. 157,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,544. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $353.67, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing tests for under-served immune-regulated conditions. The Company’s product lines and development activities principally focus on four areas: infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease and immune-oncology.

