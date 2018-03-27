$215.19 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) to report $215.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.50 million and the highest is $258.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $189.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $215.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $713.40 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $995.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $804.00 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 66.77%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,629,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,464,000 after buying an additional 1,251,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,832,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,492,000 after buying an additional 220,428 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 6,020,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,882,000 after buying an additional 86,185 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,182,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,377,000 after buying an additional 296,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,045,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,311,000 after buying an additional 71,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum (LPI) opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,068.82, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Laredo Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing.

