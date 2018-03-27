$219.83 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report sales of $219.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.40 million and the lowest is $218.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $119.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $219.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $927.10 million to $932.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $76.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.20. 548,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $70.30. The company has a market cap of $5,245.69, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Ed C. Loughry, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $67,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 11,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $809,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,882 shares of company stock worth $9,012,711. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 108,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,094,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 66,477 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/219-83-million-in-sales-expected-for-pinnacle-financial-partners-pnfp-this-quarter-updated.html.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.