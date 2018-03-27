21st Century Fox (FOXA) Given News Impact Rating of 0.13

Media headlines about 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 21st Century Fox earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.2368457654766 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on 21st Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on 21st Century Fox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 21st Century Fox to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of 21st Century Fox in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on 21st Century Fox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,955,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 21st Century Fox has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66,913.30, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. 21st Century Fox had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that 21st Century Fox will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.00503778337531486%. 21st Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

21st Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

