Jump Trading LLC Takes $409,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 108.1% during the third quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,896,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 13,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $2,161,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,167,649.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,245 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,623. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $161.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75,086.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.32. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $127.09 and a twelve month high of $164.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

