MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 278,145 American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 278,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American International Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $1,829,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $122,319.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $146,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIG stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48,200.87, a PE ratio of -7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $67.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.18). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.96) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -18.63%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

