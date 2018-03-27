Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,816 Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLE. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000.

Shares of XLE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,072,971. The firm has a market cap of $17,330.00 and a PE ratio of -10.71. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.4748 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This is a boost from Energy Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Energy Select Sector SPDR’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

