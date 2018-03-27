MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Southern Co (SO)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 310,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 126,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 77,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. SunTrust Banks set a $46.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

SO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. 716,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,799. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $43,461.73, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Southern’s payout ratio is 272.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Southern Co (SO)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/310530-shares-in-southern-co-so-purchased-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc-updated.html.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.