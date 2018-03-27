MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,652,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $415.02. 120,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,110. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.13 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The stock has a market cap of $45,128.73, a PE ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $892.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $531.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.84.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.19, for a total transaction of $3,106,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 262 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $113,053.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock worth $43,410,836 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

