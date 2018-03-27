3,620 Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Jump Trading LLC

Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV acquired a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 487,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,724.35, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). VF had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price objective on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VF in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

About VF

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

