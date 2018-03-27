Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the third quarter worth $228,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STMP. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Stamps.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Stamps.com from $254.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $196.15 on Tuesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $233.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3,353.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.96. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 10,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $2,098,254.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,067.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Lipson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $1,993,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,589 shares of company stock worth $47,918,021. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The Company offers mailing and shipping products and services to its customers under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy brands. It operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment.

