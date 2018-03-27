Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $576,000 in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stock

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $20,989,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,267,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,244,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 579,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 260,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,728,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Shares of CB stock opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $62,452.77, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.86. Chubb had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,846,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $1,369,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,095,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

