45,748 Shares in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

In other DowDuPont news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of DowDuPont from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of DWDP stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146,868.19, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/45748-shares-in-dowdupont-inc-dwdp-acquired-by-zeke-capital-advisors-llc.html.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.