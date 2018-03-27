Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,792 GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSEARCA:BAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 7.55% of GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest in the 3rd quarter worth $2,861,000.

BAR stock opened at $135.36 on Tuesday. GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest has a 1-year low of $123.68 and a 1-year high of $142.87.

