683 Capital Management LLC Acquires 495,000 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)

683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.51% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCON. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

TCON stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $44.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.23. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.40.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. TRACON Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 201.21% and a negative return on equity of 96.65%. equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s research focuses on antibodies that bind to the endoglin receptor, which is essential to angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) and a contributor to fibrosis (tissue scarring).

