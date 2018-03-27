Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 5.10% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 292,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.68, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,133.55% and a negative return on equity of 133.50%. analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of liver diseases and cholesterol gallstones utilizing its synthetic fatty-acid/bile-acid conjugate (FABAC), called aramchol.

