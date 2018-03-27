683 Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Shares of MU stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $62,870.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 60,921 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $2,583,050.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $31,813.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,346 shares of company stock worth $6,291,481. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

