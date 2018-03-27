950,000 Shares in ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.68% of ADMA Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 429.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,821,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

ADMA stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 133.15%. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 million. sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and intends to market specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics.

