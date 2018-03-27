HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.11. 379,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,180. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $52,886.19, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Piper Jaffray set a $152.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 77,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $9,896,572.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total transaction of $685,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,468.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,453 shares of company stock worth $33,517,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

