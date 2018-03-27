72,740 Shares in Stifel (SF) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel (NYSE:SF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Stifel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stifel by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stifel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stifel by 67.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo raised their price target on shares of Stifel from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Stifel from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stifel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Stifel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ben A. Plotkin sold 9,012 shares of Stifel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $570,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SF stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4,076.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Stifel has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stifel (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $804.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.44 million. Stifel had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Stifel will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Stifel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

