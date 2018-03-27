$766.61 Million in Sales Expected for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to post sales of $766.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $754.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $791.60 million. Intuitive Surgical posted sales of $674.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will report full year sales of $766.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuitive Surgical.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $892.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.54 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vetr raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $455.31 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $507.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.84.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $405.22. The stock had a trading volume of 655,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $45,128.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $251.13 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.01, for a total transaction of $420,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,304.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.19, for a total value of $3,106,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $43,410,836. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 72.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

