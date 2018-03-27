Aries Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 829 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 829 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,613,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total transaction of $2,463,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,881,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $221.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $205,676.75, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $162.74 and a 12-month high of $250.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aries Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 829 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/829-shares-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-purchased-by-aries-wealth-management-updated.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.