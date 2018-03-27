A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. A-Mark Precious Metals earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.5777089089048 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

AMRK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,187. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

AMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc is a precious metal trading company. The Company is a wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products, including bars, wafers, grain and coins. It distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints; provides financing for the purchase of bullion and numismatics; offers storage for bullion, and offers complementary products, such as consignment, customized finance and liquidity programs, such as repurchase (Repo) accounts, and trade quotes in a variety of foreign currencies.

