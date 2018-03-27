AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, RTT News reports. AAR had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. AAR updated its FY19 guidance to $2.50-2.80 EPS.

AIR stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. 376,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AAR has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,455.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AAR to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, CEO David P. Storch sold 126,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $5,260,978.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,547,807.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Fogleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,406 shares in the company, valued at $783,398.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AAR

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

