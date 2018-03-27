Head-To-Head Contrast: Amedica (AMDA) & Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX)

Abaxis (NASDAQ: ABAX) and Amedica (NASDAQ:AMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Abaxis has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amedica has a beta of -1.36, meaning that its share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Abaxis pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Amedica does not pay a dividend. Abaxis pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abaxis and Amedica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abaxis 1 4 1 0 2.00 Amedica 0 2 0 0 2.00

Abaxis currently has a consensus target price of $56.63, indicating a potential downside of 23.75%. Amedica has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,408.77%. Given Amedica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amedica is more favorable than Abaxis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abaxis and Amedica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abaxis $227.22 million 7.42 $32.71 million $1.08 68.76 Amedica $15.23 million 0.34 -$14.76 million N/A N/A

Abaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Amedica.

Profitability

This table compares Abaxis and Amedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abaxis 10.51% 10.09% 8.69% Amedica -71.07% -73.86% -36.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Abaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Amedica shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Abaxis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Amedica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Abaxis beats Amedica on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force. The Company’s segments are the medical market and the veterinary market. The Company’s medical market products include Piccolo chemistry analyzers and consumable products. The Company develops, manufactures and sells the Piccolo Xpress chemistry analyzer for use in human patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company’s veterinary market product offerings include VetScan chemistry analyzers and veterinary reagent discs, VetScan hematology instruments and related reagent kits, VetScan VSpro specialty analyzers and related consumables, VetScan i-STAT analyzers and related consumables and VetScan rapid tests.

About Amedica

Amedica Corporation is a commercial biomaterial company. The Company is a vertically integrated silicon nitride orthopedic medical device manufacturer. It is focused on using its silicon nitride ceramic technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell a range of medical devices. It is also engaged in developing wear- and corrosion-resistant implant components for hip and knee arthroplasty. The Company markets its Valeo family of silicon nitride interbody spinal fusion devices in the United States, Europe and Brazil for use in the cervical and thoracolumbar areas of the spine. In addition to its silicon nitride-based spinal fusion products, it markets a line of non-silicon nitride spinal surgery products, which allows the Company to provide surgeons and hospitals with a solution for spinal procedures. Its Valeo interbody spinal fusion devices include Anterior Lumbar, Posterior Lumbar, Oblique Lumbar, Transforaminal Lumbar, Lateral Lumbar, Cervical and Corpectomy.

