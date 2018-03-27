AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is Sageworth Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 150,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,418,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,954 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $63.12 and a one year high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $154,763.84, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.32%.

AbbVie declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Swann set a $106.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $8,311,343.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,833,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

