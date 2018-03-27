Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 109.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 167.2% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $154,763.84, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 86.32%.

AbbVie declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Swann set a $106.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

In other AbbVie news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $2,946,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,532,908.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

