Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.2872228862995 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ACP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 39,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,756. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%.

In other Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund news, Director John P. Sievwright purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $71,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ( The Fund), formerly Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by opportunistically investing primarily in loan and debt instruments (and loan-related or debt-related instruments, including repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements and derivative instruments) of issuers that operate in a range of industries and geographic regions.

